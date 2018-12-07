$226.66 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $226.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.51 million and the lowest is $220.68 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $322.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $838.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.25 million to $842.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATSG. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at $6,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after buying an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 154.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 261,650 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 386,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 8,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.82. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

