$253.09 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce sales of $253.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $199.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $992.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $995.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $245.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,883.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,004,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 407,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 54,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 716,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 519,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,496. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.