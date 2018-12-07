27,543 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,771,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,593 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,346,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,378,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,436,000 after buying an additional 1,189,590 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,359,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 761,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after buying an additional 754,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $92.12 and a one year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wood & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

