$4.86 EPS Expected for IBM (IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings of $4.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88. IBM posted earnings of $5.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.79 to $13.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IBM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $172.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.02.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 804,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,924. IBM has a twelve month low of $114.09 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

IBM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.51 per share, for a total transaction of $998,835.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,853.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $495,851.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in IBM by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

