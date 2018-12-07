44,891 Shares in Premier Inc (PINC) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Premier by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after buying an additional 223,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 1,923 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $83,188.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $440,955 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Premier to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

