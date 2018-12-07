45,543 Shares in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 8.5% during the third quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 7,187,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,508,000 after buying an additional 562,165 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of GDS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,379,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,472,000 after buying an additional 115,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after buying an additional 634,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,082,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 3.77. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.76 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/45543-shares-in-gds-holdings-ltd-gds-acquired-by-marshall-wace-asia-ltd.html.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.