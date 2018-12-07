4,670 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,688,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 473,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,658,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,711 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0877 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

