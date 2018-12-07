5,732 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

