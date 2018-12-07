5,793 Shares in Welltower Inc (WELL) Purchased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. MED raised their price objective on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/5793-shares-in-welltower-inc-well-purchased-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.