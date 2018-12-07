58.com Inc (WUBA) Shares Bought by Ailanthus Capital Management LP

Ailanthus Capital Management LP grew its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 58.com makes up about 6.7% of Ailanthus Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ailanthus Capital Management LP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its holdings in 58.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,684,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,611,000 after purchasing an additional 806,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 58.com by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,167,000 after purchasing an additional 426,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 58.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,768,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in 58.com by 5,147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,211,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of 58.com by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,135,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,781,000 after buying an additional 1,173,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.77. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

