$629.35 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $629.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.38 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $399.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $101.82 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

