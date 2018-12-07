$69.89 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post $69.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.14 million to $71.00 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $57.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $283.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.34 million to $284.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.99 million, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 396,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 359,451 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 783,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGS opened at $23.79 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.