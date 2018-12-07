$712.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post sales of $712.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.88 million and the highest is $714.80 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $686.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Citigroup cut their price target on Hawaiian from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 24.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA opened at $33.16 on Friday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

