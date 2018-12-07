7,572 Shares in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

GDS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.76 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

