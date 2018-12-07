8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) vs. Ormat Technologies (ORA) Financial Comparison

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ormat Technologies pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 8Point3 Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 8Point3 Energy Partners and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8Point3 Energy Partners 0 7 0 0 2.00 Ormat Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

8Point3 Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given 8Point3 Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 8Point3 Energy Partners is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 8Point3 Energy Partners and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8Point3 Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 17.39% 8.86% 4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8Point3 Energy Partners and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8Point3 Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 3.95 $132.41 million $2.99 18.08

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

