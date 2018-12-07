Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,669. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,094,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,509,000 after buying an additional 2,291,016 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 626,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 257,304 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

