Abjcoin (ABJ) Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Abjcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Abjcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abjcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000696 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,720.43 or 5.16211992 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00100292 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004403 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Abjcoin Profile

Abjcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abjcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abjcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.