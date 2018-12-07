ABM Industries (ABM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.09

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 338516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $94,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $212,001.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $367,677. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

