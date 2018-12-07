Acacia Communications (ACIA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 733,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 747,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Acacia Communications from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $148,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $262,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $609,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 108.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acacia Communications by 330.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 620,202 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 813.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 500,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 445,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

