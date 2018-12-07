Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 377 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $16,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Francis J. Murphy sold 5,841 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $262,845.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 371 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $14,072.03.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 276 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $11,263.56.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 68 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $2,632.96.

ACIA stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.79. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $51.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 115,190 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,109 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 813.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 500,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 445,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

