ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.65% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating and $30 price target on ACADIA. We recently hosted investors for a meeting with ACAD management on our Post ASH-Thrash Bus Tour. One focus of investor interest was the progress made by ACADIA on the NUPLAZID franchise since the removal of the safety concern overhang precipitated by what we view as an unfounded negative media article regarding the drug in PDP. Recall that in September 2018, the FDA announced that the label for NUPLAZID adequately characterized the known risks and that the agency still viewed benefits as outweighing risks for patients with PDP, especially in light of alternative off-label antipsych drugs.””

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

ACAD stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,829,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,303,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 565,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.