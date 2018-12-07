Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $226,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

