Acorn International (ATV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ATV opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Acorn International has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

