ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 722,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,487,000 after purchasing an additional 94,484 shares in the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,329,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,996,000 after acquiring an additional 644,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

