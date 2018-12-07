Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADAP. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $562.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.