Adaptive Medias (ADTM) & ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Head to Head Comparison

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Medias and ANGI Homeservices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias $4.66 million 0.00 -$15.58 million N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices $736.39 million 1.70 -$103.11 million ($0.22) -76.14

Adaptive Medias has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANGI Homeservices.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adaptive Medias and ANGI Homeservices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGI Homeservices 0 2 10 0 2.83

ANGI Homeservices has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Medias and ANGI Homeservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices -1.63% -0.53% -0.37%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Medias has a beta of 4.46, meaning that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Adaptive Medias on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc. owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources. The company offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it generated approximately 18.1 million marketplace service requests from consumers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

