Adient PLC (ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. Adient posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $17.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $17.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adient from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adient to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Adient stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,427. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adient has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $84.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Adient’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

