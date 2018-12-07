Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,920 ($25.09).

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,997 ($26.09) to GBX 2,009 ($26.25) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,756 ($22.95) target price (up previously from GBX 1,720 ($22.47)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,040 ($26.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,967.40 ($25.71).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,025 ($26.46) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total transaction of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.