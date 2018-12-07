Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aduro's three distinct technology platforms are being utilized by several companies to develop treatments for several cancer indications. The company’s collaboration agreements with large pharma companies — Novartis and Johnson & Johnson — not only validate its research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds. However, with no approved products in Aduro’s portfolio, the company heavily depends on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants as well as other payments for the development of its pipeline candidates. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

ADRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

ADRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,218. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.57. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,623 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $36,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blaine Templeman sold 10,262 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $59,622.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,801.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,927 shares of company stock valued at $294,918. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 97,383 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,076,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 266,317 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

