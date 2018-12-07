Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Advance Auto Parts’ adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figures. The company is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. It is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. Earlier in October, the company collaborated with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Also, the company’s stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past three months. However, new store openings, acquisitions and investments are leading to increased capital expenses of the company.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.76.

AAP opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 181,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,655 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $116,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $11,547,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

