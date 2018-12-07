Africa Energy (AFE) Trading Up 34.5%

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) shares were up 34.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 281,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 166,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

