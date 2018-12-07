Airbus (AIR) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €120.44 ($140.05).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.