AIT Therapeutics (AITB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage anti-microbial therapeutic company using nitric oxide to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections, which are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. It is advancing its revolutionary respiratory targeted system in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria. AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get AIT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITB opened at $4.25 on Monday. AIT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AIT Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIT Therapeutics (AITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.