Akorn (AKRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKRX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Akorn stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,030. Akorn has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $165.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,731,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,409 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth about $29,198,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 250.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,069,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,959 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 933.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,255,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth about $17,435,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

