Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.39% of Akorn worth $38,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akorn by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,926,000 after buying an additional 141,746 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akorn by 10.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 360,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Akorn by 47.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 346,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Akorn during the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akorn by 937.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 369,474 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Akorn to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of AKRX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 144,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,030. Akorn, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $165.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

