Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.