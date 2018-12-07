Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.34.

ARE stock opened at $127.08 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,822.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,168,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,349. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,947,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,298 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,983,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280,616 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,648,000 after purchasing an additional 171,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

