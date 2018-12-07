Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Insider Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $1,246,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $127.08 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $148.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-insider-joel-s-marcus-sells-10000-shares.html.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.