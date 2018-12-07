Algert Global LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO opened at $19.78 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/algert-global-llc-has-2-78-million-position-in-american-eagle-outfitters-aeo.html.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.