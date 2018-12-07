Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 26.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 92.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 169.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Cowen lowered Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Skechers USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.49.

Skechers USA stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

