Algert Global LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 69,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 63.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 182,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 24.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $624.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,091,387.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

