Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 57.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 46,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.57 and a 1 year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total transaction of $2,318,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

