Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Alkermes worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,159,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 55,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 554,994 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 301,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period.

Shares of ALKS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.53. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $37,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $116,380 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

