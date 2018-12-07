Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 49,515 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 52.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $1,785,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $75.44 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $128,231.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at $85,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $65,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,590 shares of company stock worth $6,986,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

