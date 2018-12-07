Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $2,861,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

FICO opened at $190.48 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $152.46 and a twelve month high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.43, for a total value of $1,964,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,589,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $4,712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,854,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,979 shares of company stock valued at $23,493,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

