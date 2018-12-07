Allianz (ALV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €213.61 ($248.38).

FRA ALV opened at €176.02 ($204.67) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

