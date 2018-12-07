Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $19.99 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 88.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,865 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.4% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $114.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $19.99 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-has-19-99-million-position-in-ishares-tips-bond-etf-tip.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.