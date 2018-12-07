Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 366.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 466.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

