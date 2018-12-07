Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 47,856 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,856 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 96.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 107.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 33,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 58.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 116,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Zide bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,636.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide bought 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $511,624.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,129.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

