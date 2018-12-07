Alphabet (GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,330.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,515.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,330.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $20.36 on Thursday, hitting $1,057.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,054. The stock has a market cap of $739.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $984.00 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 134,676.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,265 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.